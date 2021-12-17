Allu Arjun's Pushpa promotional wardrobe: Customised sweatshirts to classic blacks; All statement making looks

The forever stylish Allu Arjun managed to turn enough heads with his promotional looks for Pushpa: The Rise. Ahead of the big release, Allu Arjun travelled city to city and interacted with the media for the much-awaited Sukumar directorial, which has hit the screens today, December 17. The stylish star of Tollywood was literally living a suitcase life and so, AA's stylist, Harmann Kaur made sure to keep every look as comfy as possible. From customised sweatshirts, which are his favourites, to classic black (the colour he is not ditching any time soon), the Sarrainodu actor caught attention in statement-making looks.

For media interaction in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun picked a customised sweatshirt having his signature dialogue Thaggede Le on it. Keeping it as comfy as he could, AA teamed it with stylish joggers and heavy shoes.

At the press event in Chennai, AA proved why he deserves the 'most stylish' star tag. The handsome hunk yet again managed to steal the show in his all-black look. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star teamed his classic look with moccasins and oh, that wet hair look! One of our favourites...

For the pre-release party of Pushpa in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun again picked an all-black look. He teamed a black blazer and formal pants with a simple round-neck tee. Nobody better than him can pull off an all-black look.

For another promotional round in Bengaluru, the Pushpa star made sure to put his best fashion foot forward in another black ensemble. The black sweatshirt, which we cannot get enough of, AA teamed it with stylish pants and accessorised with specs.

In his favourite Manish Malhotra shirt, the Arya star teamed a black shirt having lion emblem with formal pants and shoes. Clearly, a watch and specs are something he cannot do without. He has got the personality to pull off any look effortlessly.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.