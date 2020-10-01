Allu Arjun's Pushpa to resume shoot with an action sequence THIS November?

The news reports also state that the makers of Pushpa wanted to release the film on Sankranthi 2021. But, due to the COVID 19 crisis, the filming schedule could not be completed.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the makers of Pushpa are looking forward to resuming the shoot of the film in the month of November. The news reports further go on to add that the makers of Pushpa will resume the shoot of the film with a high intensity action sequence. The news on the Allu Arjun starrer states how the film will revolve around a red sandalwood smuggling racket.

The news reports about Pushpa state that the film will feature the lead actor Allu Arjun in the role of a truck driver. The news reports further go on to mention that Allu Arjun's character will be associated with the red sandalwood smuggling racket. The makers of Pushpa had to previously suspend the shoot of the film due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The news reports also state that the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna will feature as the female lead in the upcoming film. The Allu Arjun starrer is helmed by ace director Sukumar. The fans and film audiences are eagerly Looking forward to seeing the chemistry between the lead actor and the Dear Comrade actress.

The news reports also state that the makers of Pushpa wanted to release the film on Sankranthi 2021. But, due to the COVID 19 crisis, the filming schedule could not be completed. The first look of the much awaited flick Pushpa was unveiled some time back. The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the first look poster of Pushpa.

