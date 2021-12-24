Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise creates buzz on social media; Ravindra Jadeja enacts the actor's famous dialogue

Fans have given a thumping nod to Allu Arjun’s latest release, Pushpa: The Rise. In-fact members of the film fraternity along with fans have been recreating the iconic dialogues from the movie on social media. Joining the list, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him enacting Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue from Pushpa. The cricketer even donned a similar look like Allu Arjun. Reacting to Ravindra Jadeja's version of Pushpa, Allu Arjun commented with a laughing emoticon accompanied with a heart.

India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also comment on the video. He wrote, “Waiting for the next film…!” Jadeja replied to Kuldeep’s comment with, “yes shooting will be done in NCA”.

Check out the post below:

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa released in theatres on 17 December 2021. The film saw Rashmika Mandanna as female lead along with Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The film will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Although Pushpa received a slow star at the box office, the response of audience made it a tremendous hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Jadeja was last seen in India’s two-match Test series against New Zealand. However, the all-rounder was ruled out of the subsequent Mumbai Test owing to a forearm injury. Ravindra Jadeja injured his right forearm during the 1st test match in Kanpur. He was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm and was advised rest.

Also Read: Veteran Malayalam director KS Sethumadhavan passes away