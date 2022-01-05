Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise to release on OTT platform on Jan 7

Amazon Prime Video took to its social media handle to announce that 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was 2021's top-grossing film, will be streaming on the OTT platform from Friday, January 7.

Prime Video's tweet read: "He'll fight. He'll run. He'll jump. But he won't succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan. 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada." The announcement comes at a time when state governments are flagging off night curfews and either shutting down cinema theatres and multiplexes, and insisting on 50 per cent occupancy.

With the producers of the other much-anticipated movies -- 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Bheemla Nayak' -- announcing the postponement of their release because of the Covid-19 surge, 'Pushpa' has continued with its winning run, its box-office earnings going up steadily.

The net earnings of the film's Hindi version have touched Rs 65 crore since its release on December 17. Worldwide, according to film trade analysts, it has raked in more than Rs 300 crore.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu REVIEWS Allu Arjun's Pushpa; Calls it 'Stunning, Original and Sensational'