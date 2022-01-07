Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise sold for THIS whopping amount to the OTT platform

Allu Arjun's recently released film Pushpa: The Rise has shattered all box office records. The film has made grossing a mound of Rs 300 crore and is now all set to release on the OTT platform. Pushpa is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. Reportedly, the film's streaming rights were sold for a huge sum.

Pushpa will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from January 7. The OTT platform announced the same yesterday, January 5.

A trade insider revealed that Pushpa's streaming rights were bought by Amazon Prime Video at a price of approximately Rs 27-30 crore. A source told Indian Today that, “The satellite value of a film is higher than the OTT deal. In the case of Pushpa, it is available on OTT not just in one language but in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Those who haven’t watched it in theatres will now make it a point to catch it on the OTT space.”

Source further added, "We are seeing an increase in prices from a lot of South studios for the deals post the release of Pushpa. It is quite obvious that everyone else wants to cash in on the success of Pushpa and strike it when the iron is hot.”

Allu Arjun's Pushpa not only created waves in Southern cinema but at the National level as well. Buzz is that Allu Arjun is also being wooed by several top producers to do a straight Hindi film.

The movie follows the development of a coolie in the smuggling of red sanders, a rare wood found exclusively in Andhra Pradesh state's Seshachalam Hills. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.