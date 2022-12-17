Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise Turns One: Srivalli, Saami to Oo Antava- The biggest Indian album ever

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the music buffs still grooves to Srivalli, Saami and Oo Antava Ooo Antavaa is still the biggest party anthem of the year. No wonder, the humongous popularity of these songs has made them feature on almost every top music chart even today.

With something for everyone, the music of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, that completes a year of its release today, has successfully made its way to every locker room, college campus, club, internet and airwaves.

What’s interesting about the album is that it brings back foot-tapping music in a huge way, with the ingredients of a perfect entertainer, be it a romantic track between the leads, an introduction song of the hero and the heroine, a party track and the quintessential item number.

From Sammi Sammi to Ae Bidda Ye Mera Adda, the audience had the lyrics learned at the tip of their tongue. Allu Arjun’s killer swag in songs including Srivalli and Bidda took everyone by surprise as the songs were loved, hailed and enjoyed. Not to forget, Rashmika became nation’s crush after the blockbuster track Saami to the extent that she is still being hailed by the audience and her fans as ‘Saami girl’.

Adding yet another record to its credit, the music album of Pushpa has become the first ever in India to hit 5 billion views. After serving people with rich content and spectacular song numbers, this is another deserving win for the Allu Arjun starrer.

As the second installment of the historic blockbuster was announced and especially the way the first part ended, fans can’t wait to see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa and one can only imagine the sheer pandemonium this leading man will stir yet again!

