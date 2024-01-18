Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule shooting continues at Ramoji Film City; massive action episode planned

The Allu Arjun-Sukumar film Pushpa 2: The Rule is undeniably one of the most anticipated projects, scheduled to release this year. The entire unit of the film is currently busy shooting for a massive schedule of the film at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

It is being reported that some important scenes will be shot for a period of 2 days, followed by the iconic ‘Jatara’ episode. For those who are unfamiliar with the term Jatara, Jatara refers to a festival or celebration, that is typically associated with the celebration of Gods. In Pushpa: The Rise, there is also a lyric that goes, “Gangamma Thalli Jatara…”. Gangamma Thalli is the deity that people worship in Tirupati, which is where Pushpa: The Rise is set.

Pushpa: The Rule shooting the ‘Jatara’ episode

Not only that, remember the first-look poster of Pushpa: The Rule? That look is based on the Gangamma Thalli deity. We are dying to see how this is going to turn out in the film, as Allu Arjun looks kickass in this look.

Pushpa 2 to stick to its release date?

Judging by how Allu Arjun has immediately joined the sets of Pushpa: The Rule, after his short getaway with the Mega family for Sankranti, it looks like the team wants to arrive on their scheduled release date at any cost.

Just to jog people’s memory, the first part of Pushpa was released in quite a hurry, with the post-production works pending even after the release of the film. This time around, producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers will look to ensure a smooth release for the film, along with sufficient time for promotions as well. Last time, the film was barely even promoted in North India but still managed to post amazing numbers due to Allu Arjun’s market up North.

More about Pushpa Part 2

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film will feature Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya, Daali Dhananjaya, and many others. The film is being written and directed by Sukumar and the music is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

