Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan training like Varun Tej aka Ghani in this special video is an absolute treat

We can't help but drool over Allu Arjun's kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. These kids, at a very young age have managed to turn enough heads just like their celebrity parents. While Arha is set to make her acting debut with Samantha's Shaakuntalam, Ayaan is now grabbing attention with the latest video that sees him recreating Varun Tej aka Ghani's workout video.

One can see in the video, Ayaan is training like Varun Tej with Ghani Anthem playing in the background. It is an absolute treat! Ayaan and Arha have not only overshadowed their parents but are equally winning hearts at such a young age on social media. The latest video of Ayaan for the promotions of Ghani is a perfect glimpse of a superstar in the making.

Check it out below:

Ghani starring Varun Tej in the lead role is a sports drama written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.

The upcoming film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in important roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 3, 2021.

The action sequences in Ghani have been choreographed by Larnell Stovall, known for his works in the American Civil War, Captain America and more.

