Allu Arjun's son Ayaan gives him an adorable gift and it has a 'Pushpa' connection; See PIC

The Allu Arjun fans wait with bated breath for every update on the Pushpa actor. The latest addition to this Instagram feed is everything adorable. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of a toy truck with Pushpa written on the top. Dropping the post, the Stylish actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Cutest Gift from my sweetest soul Ayaan chinni babu #pushpa."

The Hindu dubbed version of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's 2020 action entertainer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is now available to the audience for free on Youtube. For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan's forthcoming drama, Shehzada is an official remake of the Telugu blockbuster. The film is scheduled to release in the cinema halls on 17th February this year. Given that the original version of the film turned out to be a phenomenal success, the expectations for Shehzada are sky-high. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Manish Shah of Goldmines Films was quoted saying, "You won’t find any regional references in the Hindi dubbed version. There is a board room sequence in the original where Allu Arjun is singing songs from South films, we have got it all changed to Hindi songs."

Pushpa: The Rule

Up next, Allu Arjun is presently occupied with the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Being directed by hitmaker Sukumar, the sequel will see AA as Pushpa Raj yet again, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the much-anticipated drama. The makers plan to release the sequel in both India and Russia simultaneously. Producer Y. Ravi Shankar confirmed the news saying, “Exactly.” He further added, “Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalised is Russia."

Previously, talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun shared his excitement for Pushpa: The Rule, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best."

Going by the latest reports published by the Telugu Bulletin, Ram Charan's RC15, and Pushpa: The Rule will clash at the box office during Sankranti 2024.

