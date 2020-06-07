Allu Arjun's son Ayaan messes around with 'Siri' & it is too cute to miss; WATCH

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha recently shared a video of their son Ayaan talking to 'Siri' and it is too cute to miss. Check it out below.

Stylish star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are proud parents to two kids- Ayaan and Arha. They are two adorable star kids in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun is not only a great actor but also a protective father. Despite busy with the shooting of his films, Bunny always makes sure to spend time with his kids. Due to COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, the actor is seen spending most of his time with kids at home. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha recently shared a video of their son Ayaan talking to 'Siri' and it is too cute to miss.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sneha wrote, "Apple Siri and Allu Siri don’t have an answer for that." Allu Arjun comment on the video, "Babai Siri n Apple Siri Confusion." Ayaan's uncle and Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish was quick to comment on this hilarious yet adorable video. He also sent kisses to Ayaan in the comments. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is currently in the news as it is being remade in Hindi. Kartik Aryan will be stepping into Allu Arjun's role from the original. He has been narrated the full Hindi version of the script over a video call in the presence of Allu Arjun and Radha Krishna.

Allu Arjun and S Radha Krishna are now teaming up one more time to produce Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi.

Bunny will be seen next in Sukumar's Pushpa. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon. The upcoming Telugu film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Credits :Instagram

