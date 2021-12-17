Allu Arjun's son Ayaan pens a handwritten note as Pushpa releases; Actor Says 'you made my morning'

It's celebration time for Allu Arjun and team Pushpa as the first part of their much-awaited film opened to a great response from the audience on social media. Amidst everything, Allu Arjun received a sweet gesture from his son Ayaan as Pushpa: The Rise releases today. Sharing the photo of a handwritten note by Ayaan, AA wrote, "Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my Ayaan … you made my morning even more spl with this card."

Arha and Ayaan are two adorable star kids on the block and they never fail to win our hearts with their innocence and love. Allu Arjun's kids also attended the pre-release event of Pushpa recently and managed to steal the show with their cute act on signature dialogue, Thaggede Le.

The first of two parts is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.

Pushpa has been released in all languages except Malayalam, which will be out tomorrow, December 18.