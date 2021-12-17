Allu Arjun's son Ayaan pens a handwritten note as Pushpa releases; Actor Says 'you made my morning'
Arha and Ayaan are two adorable star kids on the block and they never fail to win our hearts with their innocence and love. Allu Arjun's kids also attended the pre-release event of Pushpa recently and managed to steal the show with their cute act on signature dialogue, Thaggede Le.
The first of two parts is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas, respectively.
Pushpa has been released in all languages except Malayalam, which will be out tomorrow, December 18.