Allu Arjun's son Ayaan writes a sweet letter on the 9th marriage anniversary of his parents; Check it out

The south couple Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are celebrating their 9th marriage anniversary today. The south star Allu Arjun shared a throwback picture from their wedding day on his Instagram account. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor captioned his Instagram post saying that "9 years of marriage, time is getting over fast, but love grows every day." The actor's son Ayaan has written the sweetest letter to his parents on their anniversary. The little one drew a picture of the Allu house and he wishes his mother and father a very happy marriage anniversary.

The Allu Arjun shared a picture of this letter by his son Ayaan on his Instagram stories and it is clearly melting the hearts of the fans and followers of the south star. On the work front, the south actor recently featured in the blockbuster film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film also featured the southern beauty, Pooja Hegde, as the female lead. The family drama was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The film turned out to be a success at the box office. The music of the film was done by SS Thaman and the songs instantly became a favourite among the fans and music lovers.

The song Samajavaragamana was loved by one and all. The cast and crew of the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also shot for the film in the exotic locations of France. The other songs like Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy, and Butta Bomma proved to be chartbusters. The fans are now looking forward to Allu Arjun's next film.

