Allu Arjun's Sunday morning is all about colouring with kids Arha and Ayaan; SEE PHOTO

Allu Arjun's little munchkins Arha and Ayaan are among the most famous celebrity kids and paparazzi favourites. They are as popular as their dad Allu Arjun and have always managed to take social media by storm with their adorable photos and videos. Sneha has shared another cute photo of Allu Arjun spending Sunday morning with his kids.

One can see in the photos, the Pushpa actor is enjoying colouring with Arha and we cannot get enough of this father-daughter moment. The Tollywood star has returned after almost 16 days from Dubai and is now taking enough time to be with his family. He received a warm welcome from his daughter as he returned home.

Sharing a photo of his daughter Arha welcoming him home, AA wrote, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad."

Check out the latest photos below:

On the professional front, after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has taken a break and is spending enough time with his family and friends. After vacationing in Goa with family, the actor headed to Dubai.

Allu Arjun will soon kickstart shooting for the second part of Pushpa titled, Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the second part will continue with a clash between Pushpa and Shekhawat. The excitement around the second part is at an all-time high.