Allu Arjun’s team lashes out against 42 do's and don'ts demand comment by strategist

Allu Arjun is currently involved in the making of his next film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. However, the actor recently made headlines for controversial reasons, following allegations about certain demands attributed to him.

Allu Arjun’s team has now responded to these comments, stating that the allegations are baseless.

Allu Arjun hits back against recent allegations

Allu Arjun’s official team reacted to the allegations made by a brand strategist during a podcast interview. Responding to the claims, the actor’s team said, “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour.”

“We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defarnation procedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information,” the statement concluded.

Here’s the post:

For those unaware, Allu Arjun recently came under the spotlight after a brand strategist shared her experience and the challenges involved in meeting the actor. She claimed that accessing the star now involved navigating a large entourage, multiple managers, and strict protocols.

The strategist further alleged that the actor’s team imposed 42 different do’s and don’ts for people meeting the Icon Star. According to her, these included rules such as not shaking hands and not making direct eye contact with the actor, among other instructions.

After the clip from the interview went viral, the actor’s team responded to the claims and is expected to pursue legal action.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming films

Allu Arjun is currently filming AA22xA6. Directed by Atlee, the upcoming film is said to be based on a “parallel universe” concept and is being mounted on an ambitious scale. With Deepika Padukone as the female lead, the film is also speculated to feature Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role. Additionally, Allu Arjun is expected to play multiple roles in the project.

While the film awaits an official update, the Pushpa actor has also announced his next project, an action film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), the movie will mark Kanagaraj’s Telugu cinema debut, with music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

