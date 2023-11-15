Allu Arjun's THIS gentlemanly gesture for wife Sneha Reddy in Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding pic is love

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the most admired couples in the Telugu film industry. They have been married for over a decade. Recently, the two, along with their two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, attended Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Allu Arjun and Sneha stayed back in Italy and toured for a few more days after the wedding.

On November 14, Allu Sneha Reddy took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from Varun and Lavanya's cocktail night. She captioned the Instagram post, "Had a splendid evening with my favourite people by my side!."

In the series of pictures of the couple, one photo shows Allu Sneha posing for the camera. The other was the happy family portrait of the Allu Arjun family. The most attractive picture was one in which Allu Arjun was adorable helping his wife wear her necklace as she was getting ready for the Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi cocktail night in Italy. While Sneha looked gorgeous in a body-hugging gray dress, Allu Arjun chose an all-black suit for the event.

Check out the adorable photos of Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy below:

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's love story

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy first met at a friend's wedding in the US. It was love at first sight for Allu Arjun, and he immediately fell head over heels for Sneha. The two started dating soon after, and their relationship quickly blossomed.

Sneha and Arjun's relationship faced some challenges due to their different backgrounds. Sneha is an engineer from a non-filmy family, while Allu Arjun is a popular actor from a prominent film family. However, their love for each other was strong, and they overcame all obstacles to be together.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad in 2011. The wedding was attended by many celebrities and dignitaries. The couple is now happily married and has two children, a son named Ayaan and a daughter named Arha.

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, which went on to become a great success in the theaters. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise paved the way for the actor to win the National Award in the Best Actor category. His acting performance was lauded and made him the first Telugu actor to receive the prestigious National Award honor.

Meanwhile, the actor is set to reprise his role in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, along with co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and others from the first installment.

Arjun is also said to be joining hands with Anirudh Ravichander for a movie. However, an official update on the same is still awaited.

