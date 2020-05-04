Allu Arjun's top 5 Hindi dubbed films that will keep you entertained during this lockdown

From Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo to DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, here are top 5 Allu Arjun films that will keep you entertained during this lockdown.

In a time of isolation and self-quarantine due to COVID-19 outbreak, people are taking up various activities to kill time. While some are enjoying various social media challenges, others are keeping themselves with cooking and workout at home. Also, binge-watching is another best option to do during the quarantine period. Today, for our quarantine special, we have listed top 5 Hindi dubbed films starring Allu Arjun in the male lead role. From Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo to DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, here are top 5 Allu Arjun films that will keep you entertained during this lockdown.

Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo:

The recent blockbuster of Stylish Star- Ala Vaikunthapuramloo broke all the records worldwide making it one of the highest-grossing film of him. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film became a commercial success, collection over 300 crores at the box office. Songs like Butta Bomma, Ramulo Ramula are still ruling the charts. The film received an enormous amount of love especially for the Allu Arjun’s performance. The film was also trending at No.1 position on Netlfix India.

Sarrainodu:

It is one of the most watches south Indian Hindi dubbed movies. Released on 22 April, 2016, the film became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2016. Allu Arjun’s character and his action won hearts of not only the Telugu audience but also the Hindi speaking audience. The Hindi dubbed is still running successfully on our TV channels and is garnering immense love

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham:

This 2017 release directed by Harish Shankar, was largely appreciated for its action and of course comedy. Allu Arjun’s character is loved by all age group, thus making it a major satellite hit.

Son of Satyamurthy:

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film had the third-highest opening-day gross in the history of Telugu cinema. S/O Satyamurthy was a blockbuster and is still garnering love from cinema lovers across the country

Main Hu Lucky: The Racer aka Race Gurram:

This film marked the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with Surender Reddy and S. Thaman and this combination managed to do wonders. Race Gurram was one of the few films to run for 50 days in 159 centre and 100 days in 26 centres worldwide.

