Allu Arjun's top 5 smashing ethnic looks from Kunal Rawal to Abu Sandeep that are perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi

Stylish star of Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun has rightly earned this tag and is staying true to it. There is no denying that nobody better than him can carry a very balanced and refined sense of style. The actor is not only leaving his fans impressed with his entertaining roles in the films but has also made a mark in the fashion world. Allu Arjun's personal stylist Harmann Kaur is the lady who brings out a distinctive blend of sophistication and charm in his every look. Be it at the film's promotions or keeping it simple in kurta at a wedding event, Bunny can carry any outfit effortlessly.

Also, Allu Arjun has championed Indian wear and creates look worth talking about every time he steps out in traditional outfits. Today, let's take a look at 5 of his most eye-grabbing Indian wear that are perfect to take inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi and other festive occasions.

1. In Kunal Rawal:

For Independence Day 2020, Allu Arjun picked a simple kurta set and proved his tradition aesthetic is on point. Despite keeping it edgy and subtle, Bunny clearly knows how to amp up his fashion game.

2. In Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla:

The stylish star of the film industry is clearly the winner when it comes to wearing ethnic looks. For one of the events, he picked a black khadi kurta with gold silver abla from the Abla flower range and paired with an off-white churidar. He complimented his wife Sneha who wore striking gold & black attire by Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla.

3. In Son Of A Noble SNOB

For Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding recently, Bunny wore customized kurta pant set by Son Of A Noble SNOB. Styled by Harmann Kaur, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star looked dashing as ever in this simple yet classic outfit. It's a big Yay from us!

4. In Son Of A Noble SNOB

Allu Arjun's this experimental traditional outfit trumps every other outfit on the list and evidently, one of our favourite ethnic looks of him ever. The actor killed it in a black kurta paired with black fitted pants from Prada and a black bandi. This all-black look of him sets our hearts racing.

5. In Anushree Reddy:

For a film's launch event, the stylish star left everyone stunned with his another dashing look in Indian wear. The off-white kurta paired with churidar features an exquisite hand detailing embroidery.

