Allu Arjun's uncle passes away; Actor spotted at airport with Sneha as he heads to Vijayawada

In a piece of shocking news, stylish star Allu Arjun's maternal uncle Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad passed away on Wednesday morning, January 22 at Vijayawada. According to media reports, Bunny's father suffered a severe cardiac arrest, which led to his death. Allu Arjun shared a very good bond with his uncle and made sure he is present even during the launch of his films. Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad is an elder brother of Allu Arjun's mother Nirmala Devi. The entire Allu family is in a state of shock and soon after hearing about his uncle's demise, the actor along with his family rushed to Vijayawada.

Muttamsetty Rajendra Prasad was also a part of Allu Arjun's next film with director Sukumar. He was one of the producers for Bunny's next film AA20, directed by Sukumar under Mythri Movie Makers production banner. The entire family was looking forward to his big debut as a producer and now this unfortunate incident has left the entire family in shock. Pinkvilla expresses its deepest condolences to Allu Arjun and his family.

Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport with wife Sneha as he was heading to Vijayawada for the last rites of his maternal uncle.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He will soon kick-start for his next AA20 with director Sukumar.

Revealing about his next with Sukumar, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of the films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

