Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa to feature actor Nara Rohith in a key role?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that makers of Pushpa are looking forward to cast actor Nara Rohith in a key role. The news reports further go on to add that Nara Rohith would like to give his nod to the film. But, the actor reportedly does not want to be typecasted as a character actor in the film industry and wants to do films as the lead actor. The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer hope that the actor says yes to the much awaited drama Pushpa.

The film is helmed by ace director Sukumar and the project happens to be an ambitious project. The news reports state that the lead star Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. There is no confirmation yet about the news on Allu Arjun's character in the Sukumar directorial. The lead actor and director Sukumar had previously collaborated on films like Arya and Arya 2. There are a lot of expectations from the upcoming film Pushpa. The makers of the film had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The lead actor Allu Arjun is seen in a very rugged look. The fans and audience members are expectating the film to be a high intensity thriller with an ample dose of action sequences. The highly anticipated film’s shoot was stalled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to the Allu Arjun starrer.

