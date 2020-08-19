Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa to feature THIS Bollywood actress in a special dance number

The news reports state that director Sukumar hopes to bring Shraddha Kapoor on board for a special dance number in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

The latest news reports about Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa state that Bollywood actress will be performing to a special dance number. The news reports state that director Sukumar hopes to bring on board the stunning actress for a special song. The actress had previously essayed the lead role in the film Saaho which had Prabhas in the lead. The much-awaited film Pushpa will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly set in a rural backdrop.

Earlier news reports stated that Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The first look poster of the Allu Arjun starrer has impressed his fans and film audiences. The lead actor of Pushpa will be seen in a rugged look. The actor recently delivered a massive blockbuster film in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. There are a lot of expectations riding on the much-awaited flick starring Allu Arjun. The upcoming flick Pushpa has become one of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry.

The dynamic duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar have a lot of fan expectations riding on them. The fans and film audiences are expecting the film to be a mega entertainer. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film. Now, with the latest news update of Shraddha Kapoor doing a special dance number in Pushpa, the fans are eagerly looking forward to an official announcement from the makers.

