  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa to feature THIS Bollywood actress in a special dance number

The news reports state that director Sukumar hopes to bring Shraddha Kapoor on board for a special dance number in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.
Mumbai
Allu Arjun,South,PushpaAllu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa to feature THIS Bollywood actress in a special dance number

The latest news reports about Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa state that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will be performing to a special dance number. The news reports state that director Sukumar hopes to bring on board the stunning actress for a special song. The actress had previously essayed the lead role in the film Saaho which had Prabhas in the lead. The much-awaited film Pushpa will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly set in a rural backdrop.

Earlier news reports stated that Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The first look poster of the Allu Arjun starrer has impressed his fans and film audiences. The lead actor of Pushpa will be seen in a rugged look. The actor recently delivered a massive blockbuster film in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. There are a lot of expectations riding on the much-awaited flick starring Allu Arjun. The upcoming flick Pushpa has become one of the most highly anticipated films from the film industry.

The dynamic duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar have a lot of fan expectations riding on them. The fans and film audiences are expecting the film to be a mega entertainer. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film. Now, with the latest news update of Shraddha Kapoor doing a special dance number in Pushpa, the fans are eagerly looking forward to an official announcement from the makers.

(ALSO READ: Stylish star Allu Arjun achieves THIS feat; Thanks his fans for ‘infinite love and blessing’)

Credits :tollywood.net

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement