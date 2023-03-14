Allu Arjun’s vacation picture from Rajasthan gives perfect family goals; SEE PIC

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. The lovely couple often make headlines for their cute social media posts, for making stunning fashion statements, and of course the super hit films of the Pushpa actor. They have been married for more than a decade now, and have two beautiful kids. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha maintains an active presence on social media and shares family photos, events, and other details with fans. A few weeks back she took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of their family vacation to Rajasthan.

Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle today to share an adorable family picture where the actor is seen posing with his wife Sneha and daughter Arha and son Ayaan by their side. Uploading the photo, he wrote in the caption, “Had such a lovely time here … A short sweet break with family.” The actor looks relaxed in a black and white abstract printed shirt with white trousers, while Sneha is in an orange dress. Little Arha looks like a cute button in pink shorts and tee, while Ayaan looks stylish in a white tee shirt and trousers.

Take a look at the snap here:

Fans reacted to the photo and complimented the lovely family. One wrote, “Cute family,” while another commented, “Family goals.” One fan noted, “Allu Arjun’s family wears trending slippers.”

Work Front

On the professional front, the actor has an interesting lineup for this year. Allu Arjun is collaborating with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a pan-Indian film that will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It has already created a lot of buzz. Other than this, the actor is busy shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which he will be seen reclaiming his role as Pushpa Raj. The shoot of film is currently underway. The first glimpse of Pushpa 2 is expected to be released on April, 8, Allu Arjun's birthday. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun congratulates his Yevadu co-star Ram Charan and the RRR team; says ‘Big moment for INDIA’