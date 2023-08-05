Allu Arjun's wife Sneha and daughter Arha make for adorable mother-daughter duo as they step out in city; VIDEO

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy is one of the most popular star wives in the South film industry. The star wife stepped out in the city along with her daughter Arha on a Saturday afternoon. She attended a fun event with her little girl and they looked perfect together. The mother and daughter spend some time together, shopping and engaging in fun activities during the weekend.

Allu Sneha and Arha were clicked at an event in Hyderabad. The mother and daughter got papped coming out of their swanky car at the event. While Sneha opted for a brown-coloured bodycon midi dress, the Pushpa actor's daughter wore cute pink shorts and a top. With simple accessories, a sling bag, and subtle makeup, she completed her day-out look.

Sneha is a social butterfly, often attending events, going on vacations and etc. She is also quite active on social media, sharing glimpses of her family, vacation, and her photoshoots. Despite being the mother of two kids- Arha and Ayaan, the star wife looks stunning and is known for her sartorial wardrobe, a perfect blend of traditional and Western.

Coming to Arha, the little one is no less than her dad. She recently made her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Shaakuntalam, which tanked at the box office. However, the 7-year-old girl won hearts with her performance as Prince Bharata.



Allu Arjun's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun, is busy shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster film Pushpa. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor also announced his forthcoming film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a pan-Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep Vanga, his brother Pranay Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

