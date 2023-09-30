Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy celebrates birthday in style; Pushpa actor drops unseen PIC from private bash

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar is a complete family man when it comes to his personal life. When he is not shooting, the Pushpa actor prefers to spend time with his family, especially his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, and their kids, Ayaan and Arha, at their Jubilee Hills residence. Otherwise, the National Award winner and his family would jet off to some exotic location for a quick vacation.

The superstar's beautiful wife Allu Sneha Reddy celebrated her birthday on September 29, Friday. Allu Arjun wished his beloved life partner with an adorable video posted on his Instagram handle. Later he also shared some unsee pictures from her private birthday bash on his social media handles to the much excitement of his fans.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are currently in London to celebrate the latter's birthday. The star wife opted for a low-key birthday bash this year and decided to spend some quality time with her beloved hubby away from his busy schedule, this year. Later, the Pushpa actor took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, and dropped an unseen picture from his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday bash in London. "Happy Birthday Cutie #allusnehareddy," he captioned the post.

In the picture, the much-in-love couple looks simply stylish together, as they twinned in white sweatshirts. The birthday girl looked pretty in a cropped white sweatshirt, which she paired with blue high-waist denim trousers, and a pair of printed sneakers. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a white t-shirt, which he paired with team up with black cargo trousers and a pair of sneakers.

