Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy gives an insight into their London vacay; Shares a perfect family PIC

Allu Arjun will soon start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster flick, Pushpa: The Rise. Before he gets back to work, the star took off with his family for an exotic holiday to London. The better half of the actor, Sneha Reddy posted a picture from the trip with her hubby and son Allu Ayaan. The father and son both looked dapper in white and Sneha Reddy poses in a printed top and white denim.

A couple of days ago, Allu Arjun posted a picture of his daughter Allu Arha from the flight as they were headed for London. The little one looked all excited in the still captioned, "My Angel in the Sky #AAclicks."

Check out the picture

The Pushpa actor has been creating headlines with his next project. The recent reports about Pushpa: The Rule claim that the makers are planning to address a wider Hindi audience with the second part of the franchise. The Telugu dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa also said in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla that the makers are planning to go a notch higher with Pushpa: The Rule. When asked if he ever expected dialogues from the original flick to go viral, the writer said, "It was quite unexpected that the dialogues will have such massive reach. Most of the dialogues from the film got that kind of reach. We are going notch up with Pushpa 2 and bringing such more dialogues."

Additionally, Allu Arjun has been roped in to play the lead in Koratala Siva’s upcoming drama tentatively titled, AA21. The venture was announced a long time ago, however, the shoot for the movie has not commenced yet. Meanwhile, the pan-India star was also spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mumbai office some time back and since then the fans are waiting to see what these two will bring for them.

