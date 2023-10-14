Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy is the ‘mirror selfie expert’; Shares photos of herself via social media

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the most dynamic couples in social media. The couple are known to take to social media to share cute moments of themselve, as well as their kids, Ally Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Recently, Sneha Reddy turned to Instagram to share pictures of herself with the caption ‘Mirror selfie level: Expert’. Sneha shared a bunch of mirror selfies in which she oozes glamor, suave and confidence. Fans were quick to shower love on the post as well.

Check out her post below:

More about the couple

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have been married since 2011, and are the epitome of the phrase ‘couple goals’. The duo were recently seen vacationing in Paris. Sneha shared pictures on her social media, which gained immediate attention from fans and well-wishers. Among the pictures she shared were one where she was enjoying an ice cream, and one showing the artistic side of Paris. Other pictures she shared included beautiful cafes, serene streets, and Parisian arts that are sure to grab anyone’s attention.

Allu Arjun on the work front

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the much awaited sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, helmed by Sukumar, also features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and is set to release on 15th August, next year, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Apart from that, the actor also recently met with Atlee in Mumbai, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration between the two.

