Allu Arjun's wife Sneha reveals he has a very cliche yet sweet nickname for her; Check out

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the South. He is a doting husband, not very PDA kind but their romance is clearly visible in every pic. The duo represents couple goals, be it being doting parents, partying like lovers, or enjoying vacations.

And it is also well known that Allu Arjun's wife Sneha is one of the most popular star wives in Tollywood. She enjoys an immense fan base on Instagram and posts glamorous pics of herself, and her family and interacts with her fans every now and then. Today, the star wife had a brief Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram and a fan asked her if Allu Arjun has any nickname for her. A user asked, "Does Bunny garu have any nickname for you", to which Sneha replied "cutie". Yes, that's what the Pushpa star calls his wife and it's quite evident too.