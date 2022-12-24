Allu Arjun's wife Sneha reveals he has a very cliche yet sweet nickname for her; Check out
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha, who is very famous on social media, interacted with her fans and revealed about the nickname her husband calls.
Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the South. He is a doting husband, not very PDA kind but their romance is clearly visible in every pic. The duo represents couple goals, be it being doting parents, partying like lovers, or enjoying vacations.
And it is also well known that Allu Arjun's wife Sneha is one of the most popular star wives in Tollywood. She enjoys an immense fan base on Instagram and posts glamorous pics of herself, and her family and interacts with her fans every now and then. Today, the star wife had a brief Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram and a fan asked her if Allu Arjun has any nickname for her. A user asked, "Does Bunny garu have any nickname for you", to which Sneha replied "cutie". Yes, that's what the Pushpa star calls his wife and it's quite evident too.
Allu Arjun calls Sneha 'my cutie' and it was visible on many occasions. Be it for birthday wishes or anniversaries, he always puts 'cutie' in his notes when he mentions Sneha. Well, isn't that so adorable?
Allu Arjun and Sneha's love story
The adorable Tollywood couple Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy met each other at one of Allu Arjun’s friend’s weddings. After being introduced by one of their common friends, the duo remained in touch and fell head over heels for one another over time. After dating for a while, they exchanged wedding vows on 6 March 2011 and since then, Allu Arjun has been a 'role model husband' to Sneha and a doting father to little Arha and Ayaan.
Professional front
The talented actor is currently busy with the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated second installment of the Pushpa franchise. The movie which is helmed by hitmaker Sukumar will feature Allu Arjun once again in the role of Pushpa Raj. Rashmika Mandanna returns as the female lead in the project, which will have all the major faces from the first installment reprising their roles. The movie will also have some popular stars from various film industries as new additions.
Also Read: Newly weds Hansika Motwani and husband Sohael Khaturiya's latest pic from their Vienna vacation is too cute
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half years o... Read more