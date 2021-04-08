Allu Arjun's wife Sneha shares a selfie from their Maldives vacay on actor's birthday & it is all things love

Allu Arjun and Sneha never fail to win hearts with their lovey-dovey pictures.

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun turns 38 today, April 8 and fans are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star's close friends from the film industry are also sending him love with heartwarming birthday notes. Bunny's wife Sneha, as the clock stuck 12, took to Instagram and shared a lovely selfie of them from their recent Maldives holiday. One can see, Sneha looks pretty in a multi-coloured shirt and loads of accessories, while Allu Arjun sports a perfect holiday look.

Sharing this photo on Instagram to wish her husband Allu Arjun, Sneha captioned, "#happybirthday Arjun," followed by a heart and kiss emoticons." Allu Arjun and Sneha are one of the adorable couples in the Tollywood industry. They never fail to win our hearts with their lovey-dovey pictures. Allu Arjun got married to the love of his life Sneha Reddy in 2011 and ever since then, they are setting major couple goals. Allu Arjun and Sneha are proud parents of a daughter Arha and a son, Ayaan.

Take a look at Sneha's birthday wish post for hubby Allu Arjun:

Meanwhile, AA shared a stylish photo of him from the Pushpa teaser launch event and thanked the team for love and support. He wrote, "Thank you all soo much for the love . It was a memorable event . Thank you soo much @aryasukku @mythriofficial and many more."

