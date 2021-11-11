Allu Arjun's wife Sneha sneaks him into her random selfie while at home; Take a look

Allu Arjun and Sneha are one of the lovely couples in Tollywood. Every picture of them speaks volumes about their true and mature love. They have numerous photos together and Sneha keeps treating us their adorable moments on Instagram. Sneha, who is no less than a social media star has shared another cute random selfie of them.

She sneaks AA into her random selfie while at home and it's cute. Well, the festive season is all about a time of togetherness and gratitude. The couple is making the most of it. Allu Arjun recently hosted a Diwali party at his farmhouse, which was attended by his close friends and family. Ram Charan, Niharika Konidela, Upasana Vaishnav Tej and others were seen having a gala time at the party.

On the work front, AA is currently shooting for Pushpa in Hyderabad. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist and Anasuya Bharadwaj in an important role.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the first part titled Pushpa: The Rise will be released on December 17, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.