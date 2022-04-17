Allu Arjun's wife Sneha sports a Louis Vuitton coat on her holiday in Europe and it costs a bomb

Allu Arjun recently celebrated his birthday with wife Sneha and friends in Europe. The couple shared some amazing photos from their European vacation, where they celebrated Pushpa actor's birthday with friends. As we all know, Sneha, as star wife is super popular on social media and so is her style statement.

One of her looks from the holiday that caught our attention was in Louis Vuitton trench coat. Sneha was seen wearing a classic monogram, an unfussy silhouette that she carried effortlessly. However, what has left us stunned is the cost of the eye-catching trench coat, which costs a whopping Rs 5,09,311. Yes, you read that right!

Take a look at the photo below:

Also Read: Allu Arjun lets his hair down; Enjoys party time with his wife Sneha Reddy in Europe; Inside PIC

Mahesh Babu's better half Namrata Shirodkar or Ram Charan's wife Upasana, these star wives as popular as their celebrity husbands on social media. While they like to keep themselves away from the media glare, Sneha, Namrata, Upasana, Lakshmi Pranathi have always managed to turn enough heads with their expensive fashion choices.

On a related note, Allu Arjun will soon kickstart shooting for Pushpa 2, helmed by Sukumar. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.