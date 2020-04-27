Allu Arjun's wife Sneha takes up Don't Rush Challenge and dances to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy takes up 'Don't Rush' challenge and a video of her dancing to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma has surfaced on Instagram.

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of challenges are going viral on social media. Be it a workout or food challenge, people are enjoying every bit of it on social media. One of the popular is Don't Rush Challenge. The challenge has taken social media by storm as people flaunt the before and after makeup look. Telugu star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy has also joined the bandwagon as she takes up this challenge. A video of Sneha dancing to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma has surfaced on Instagram and its cuteness overloaded.

Sneha starts off the video in her home attire and then transforms herself into a beautiful avatar. One can see in the video, the star wife looking pretty in Indian outfit as she grooves to Allu Arjun's famous song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is one of the popular songs from the film sung by Armaan Malik. Well, due to nationwide lockdown, citizens are keeping themselves occupied with various activities at home. Celebrities are also taking up such challenges to kill time.

Sneha recently shared a picture of Allu Arjun doing morning stretches with their daughter Arha and its the cutest father-daughter moment ever.

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011. The couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014. Allu Arha was born on November 21, 2016.

On the work front, Bunny will be seen next in Sukumar's next Pushpa starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

