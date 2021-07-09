Allu Arjun's wife Sneha will make fitness enthusiasts drop their jaws in awe with her latest PHOTO

Though she keeps herself away from the media glare, Sneha is as popular as her superstar husband Allu Arjun.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy is an avid social media user and often keeps her fans updated about her day to day life. She is one of the most popular star wives and recently hit 4 million followers on social media. Though she keeps herself away from the media glare, Sneha is as popular as her superstar husband Allu Arjun. Recently, she left us amazed with her workout photo. Sneha shared a photo of herself acing aerial yoga like a boss.

She can make fitness enthusiasts and a lot of young actresses from the industry drop their jaws in awe. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "Watching the world upside down ." The stunner periodically shares glimpses of her life, kids and Allu Arjun on Instagram but her latest photo has taken social media by storm. Fans have been dropping hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section of the photo. Check it out below and share your thoughts in the comment box.

Allu Arjun and Sneha tied the knot in 2011 and have been setting major couple goals ever since. They are proud parents of two kids- Arha and Ayaan.

For the uninitiated, it was love at first sight for Allu Arjun who met Sneha at a friend's wedding. After being introduced by one of their common friends, the duo exchanged phone numbers and the rest is history.

Credits :Instagram

