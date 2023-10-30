Allu Arvind recommends Telugu partner for Mrunal Thakur; just like with Lavanya Tripathi

During a recent interaction at an award function, ace producer Allu Arvind said that actress Mrunal Thakur of Sita Ramam fame should get married to someone who is Telugu. The producer's comments have sparked widespread debate and became a hot topic of discussion in entertainment circles.

Ironically, Allu Arvind had given Lavanya Tripathi the same advice to marry a Telugu man, which is now coming true. She is set to marry Varun Tej in just a couple days, who is part of Allu Arvind's extended family.

Allu Arvind’s words

Recently, during an award ceremony, Allu Arvind was welcomed on the dais where he was to present the award for Best Female Actor. Mrunal Thakur, who mesmerised everyone with her performance in the film Sita Ramam, was the winner who received the award from the producer.

At the event, Allu Arvind spoke about Mrunal Thakur and blessed her to get married soon. His exact words were, “I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.” Like before, many speculate Allu Arvind's advice to Mrunal Thakur may become reality, just as it did for Lavanya Tripathi.

As of now, the debate has sparked rumors of the actress’ marriage but nothing has been confirmed or talked about beyond these speculations.

Mrunal Thakur’s Workfront

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the Hindi film Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and also in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. She’ll also be seen in the film Aankh Micholi as well.

Moreover, in Telugu language Mrunal is set to feature in the film Hi Nanna alongside Nani for the very first time. The film, which is expected to be a father-daughter story with a romantic angle, as well has Mrunal in the leading role.

Two songs from the movie were released earlier along with a teaser. Both of them were well received by the audience, praising the beautiful composition by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Furthermore, Hi Nanna’s team will soon drop their 3rd single on the 4th of November which features both Nani and Mrunal in it.

Mrunal will also be seen in the Parasuram-directed Vijay Deverakonda movie Family Star which is being produced by Allu Arvind himself.

