Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel of Prema Kadanta enjoy an ice cream date post shoot; share PHOTO

Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel, the co-stars of Prema Kadanta and also 'good friends' went on an ice cream date post-shoot in Hyderabad.

Allu Sirish, who was last seen in American Born Confused Desi in 2019, is coming back to entertain the audience with a feel-good movie titled Prema Kadanta. Anu Emmanuel is the leading lady of the film. The two posters featuring Sirish and Anu's chemistry have become the center of attraction of the film.

While we still couldn't get over their on-screen chemistry, Anu Emmanuel gave us a glimpse of their off-screen chemistry and we are all hearts for it. Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel went on a sweet ice cream date post-shooting in Hyderabad. The actress shared a picture of an ice cream sandwich with Sirish on Instagram and wrote, "Post Shoot Shenanigans." Well, Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are very close friends and often share cute pictures of each other and this latest photo happens to be another cutest thing on the Internet.

Prema Kadanta is said to be a modern-day love story. Allu Sirish underwent a physical transformation recently. On the occasion of Allu Sirish’s birthday on May 30, the makers had revealed the title and the first look of the movie. The pre-look and first look of this movie received a great response. The shooting of the film is currently taking place in Hyderabad with all Covid protocols in place and the makers are reportedly planning to wrap up the first schedule by August.

Rakesh Sashii is the director of this movie. Prema Kadanta is produced by Allu Aravind under the banner of GA2 Pictures, a division of Geetha Arts. Anup Rubens is the music composer while Achu Rajamani has provided a background score.

Credits :Anu Emmanuel Instagram

