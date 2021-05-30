Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel's film titled Prema Kadanta; Check out their first romantic look

Titled Prema Kadanta, one can see Allu Sirish and the gorgeous actress Anu Emmanuel exuding immense chemistry in the first look poster.

After teasing the audience with two pre-looks from the film, Allu Sirish's first look and the title of his next has been unveiled on the occasion of his 34th birthday. Titled, Prema Kadanta, one can see Sirish and beautiful actress Anu Emmanuel exuding immense chemistry in the title poster. The film is a romantic take on a modern-day love story. The first two pre-looks managed to keep the audience excited and impressed and clearly, the first title poster is also grabbing all the attention on social media. Helmed by Rakesh Sasi, the film is a romantic saga and is bankrolled by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish's father and producer Allu Aravind.

Allu Sirish's last film was in 2019, ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, which was a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film with the same name, starring Dulquer Salmaan. Anu, on the other hand, will be seen in Maha Samudram. It is written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film also stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Meanwhile, check out the first look of Prema Kadanta:

A lot of times, Allu Sirish is addressed as superstar Allu Arjun's brother. We recently asked if that upsets him knowing he has also done significant films and has hosted a few awards shows as well, Sirish responded, "Initially when I started off, I was addressed only as Allu Arjun's brother. But after a few films and so many years in the industry, at least the Telugu audience now know me largely as Allu Sirish. I have made whatever that small niche of an identity and I'm happy with it. A lot of people do address me as Allu Arjun's brother but I have no issues. It only makes me proud. As much as I smile because it is my brother and I feel proud, at the same time I want to come out of it and be known as Sirish."

