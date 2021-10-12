Allu Sirish and his love for all things fashion and monochrome clicks

Actor and Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish is turning enough heads with his latest photos posted on social media. One can see, Sirish is flaunting his love for all things fashion and monochrome clicks. The actor recently treated his fans with some dapper clicks and one can totally relate to before they decide to step out, in style.

He captioned the photo as, "Simple but never boring." Allu Sirish is seen sporting a pattern blazer and trousers, well teamed up with a tee. And, keeping up with his style quotient, Allu Sirish sported a nice hairdo as well. The actor's latest post is being flooded with comments as fans cannot stop raving about his stylish looks. Known for his fitness, dance and fashion sense, the young actor is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming projects.

Allu Sirish will next be seen in a romantic film titled Prema Kadanta alongside Anu Emmanuel. The movie is bankrolled by Geetha Arts and Shri Tirumala Production Pvt.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sirish opened up on being addressed as superstar Allu Arjun's brother. Asked if that upsets him knowing he has also done significant films, Sirish responded, "Initially when I started off, I was addressed only as Allu Arjun's brother. But after a few films and so many years in the industry, at least the Telugu audience now know me largely as Allu Sirish. I have made whatever that small niche of an identity and I'm happy with it. A lot of people do address me as Allu Arjun's brother but I have no issues. It only makes me proud. As much as I smile because it is my brother and feel proud, at the same time I want to come out of it and to be known as Sirish."