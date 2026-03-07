Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy Wedding Inside PICS: Couple playfully fights during varmala, Allu Arjun poses with Suriya

Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy in a star-studded wedding on March 6, 2026, at Aina Farms in Hyderabad. The couple went the traditional Telugu way for their nuptials, which were held in the presence of their closest friends and family. The ceremony was led by the actor’s parents, veteran producer Allu Aravind and his wife Nirmala. Meanwhile, brother Allu Arjun and sister-in-law Sneha Reddy were in attendance as the hosts for the big day.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding inside photos revealed

Actor Allu Sirish married Nayanika Reddy in a private ceremony on Friday, and the visuals from their union are out for the world to witness. Having dated for a long time now, the couple made sure their traditional ceremony also had a touch of fun with photos showcasing them poking fun at each other during moments like the varmala, when they exchanged flower garlands and playfully fought. Among the meaningful customs that took place, a glimpse from their Talambralu where the couple showered each other with turmeric-mixed rice.

Brother Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy had it more special as on the same day, the star couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, which made it all the more memorable for the family.

In attendance were family friends, megastar Chiranjeevi, son Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana Konidela, who were regularly seen providing their support to the couple with appearances in previous events. Guests from the Telugu entertainment world included actor Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The couple conducted a ceremony rooted in their culture, with celebrations starting months ago, back in Dubai, where they held a yacht party for their friends, which was followed by a pre-wedding bash in Hyderabad, and a reception for the Telugu film industry on March 4. Amid all this, the couple’s Pasupu, Mailapolu, and Mangalasnanam functions were held in the presence of their families.

