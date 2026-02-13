Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding festivities begin with Pasupu; Allu Arjun skips amid AA22xA6 filming

The pre-wedding events for Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s nuptials have seemingly kicked off. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a clip of the first event held at the Allu residence, the Pasupu or the Haldi ceremony. Conducted in the presence of his family members, many were quick to note that brother Allu Arjun was nowhere to be found in the celebrations.

Telugu star Allu Arjun skips brother Allu Sirish’s Pasupu ceremony, check out inside glimpses below

Allu Sirish and his girlfriend, Nayanika Reddy, are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 6, 2026. The couple has begun the traditional rituals in their households, starting off with the Pasupu function. The 38-year-old took to his social media account to share a deep look into the celebrations and wrote, “Wedding festivities have officially begun with our "pasupu" function” alongside a star emoji, sharing his excitement.

The Allu family could be seen carrying out the rituals with smiles on their faces, with parents Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu engaging in the hand-pounding tradition of the turmeric (pasupu) roots. Among other members, the groom-to-be’s sister-in-law, Allu Sneha Reddy, was also seen interacting with the guests and embracing her father-in-law. Meanwhile, older brother Allu Arjun was starkly missing from the event.

Later, the Pushpa star took to his Instagram stories to reshare the clip and wrote, "I missed being there," with a yellow heart emoji

The actor was busy filming for his multiple upcoming projects, including an untitled film with Atlee, currently being called AA22xA6. Apart from the superstar himself, Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to star in the project, with Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna’s casting being reported. Recently, Tiger Shroff was said to have joined the superhero project.

Previously, actor Allu Arjun and wife Allu Sneha Reddy joined the bride and groom-to-be at a Dubai getaway with their friends. The cruise party saw other stars like Sophie Choudry join the couple for a private celebration where they popped champagne.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, who met at a party, started dating a couple of years ago, only to announce their engagement in October 2025 and lock a March 2026 wedding date.

