Allu Sirish arrives with folks to invite Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Lezhneva to his wedding with Nayanika Reddy; PICS

Allu Arjun’s brother and actor Allu Sirish is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Nayanika Reddy, on March 6, 2026. The actor, along with his father and mother, has personally invited Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Lezhneva, to the wedding.

Allu Sirish invites Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Lezhneva to wedding

Taking to his social media handle, Allu Sirish shared pictures of himself inviting Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna, to his wedding, which is scheduled to take place on March 6. The actor and his parents were also seen inviting Naga Babu and his wife, Padmaja, to the celebrations. Earlier, Allu Sirish had presented the first wedding invitation to Chiranjeevi.

Sharing the update, Sirish wrote, “Dad, amma, and I visited Pawan Kalyan garu and Smt. Lezhneva and invited them to our wedding. We also invited Naga Babu garu and Smt. Padmaja to all our wedding festivities. All of them were very happy for me!”

Here’s the official post:

For those unaware, Allu Sirish officially announced his relationship on the birth anniversary of his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah, on October 1. At the time, he revealed that the engagement ceremony would take place on October 31, 2025.

The couple reportedly met at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding celebration, and their acquaintance gradually turned into a relationship. Interestingly, Sirish and Nayanika are set to tie the knot on the same date that Allu Arjun married his wife, Sneha Reddy, in 2011.

Allu Sirish’s work front

Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2024 fantasy action film Buddy, which marked Sam Anton’s Telugu directorial debut. The movie revolves around Pallavi, an air traffic control officer who falls into a coma after a major accident. As doctors plan to harvest her organs in Hong Kong, her soul mysteriously transfers into a teddy bear. The bear then lands in the home of pilot Aditya Ram, who shares a past with Pallavi.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film

Pawan Kalyan is set to hit the big screens soon with his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar, the action entertainer is slated for release on March 26, 2026, with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna playing the co-leads.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not ‘struggling to breathe’ with Raj Nidimoru, was unsure of love after Naga Chaitanya divorce