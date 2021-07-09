  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Allu Sirish hurts his neck during strength training; Shares PIC on social media

Telugu actor Allu Sirish has suffered a neck injury courtesy strength training. Sirish posted a picture on Instagram story on Friday, where he is seen wearing a neck brace.
2954 reads Mumbai
Allu Sirish hurts his neck during strength training; Shares PIC on social media Allu Sirish hurts his neck during strength training; Shares PIC on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

He said: "Surely not a fashion accessory! Injured neck while strength training."

Sirish keeps sharing updates about his workout routines with his fans and followers on social media.

On the work front, Sirish, who was recently seen in the music video of the Hindi track "Vilayati sharaab", will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Prema Kadanta", directed by Rakesh Sashii and co-starring Anu Emmanuel.

Also read| Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel of Prema Kadanta enjoy an ice cream date post shoot; share PHOTO

 

Credits :IANSPIC CREDIT: ALLU SIRISH/ INSTAGRAM

You may like these
Allu Sirish's romantic first look with Anu Emmanuel from Prema Kadanta gets a huge shout out from celebs
Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel's film titled Prema Kadanta; Check out their first romantic look
Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel of Prema Kadanta enjoy an ice cream date post shoot; share PHOTO
WATCH: Allu Sirish gives a glimpse into his intense training and major body transformation
Allu Arjun showers birthday love on brother Allu Sirish; Calls him 'biggest moral support'
Sirish 6: Allu Sirish shares a glimpse of his romantic scene with Anu Emmanuel; First Look out on May 30