Allu Sirish marries Nayanika Reddy in star-studded wedding: Allu Arjun-Sneha, Chiranjeevi, and Varun Tej-Lavanya attend, VIDEO

After months of waiting and weeks of celebrations, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are finally husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones in a dreamy setup. At the event, a handful of South Indian celebs marked their presence. Among them were senior star Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, and Lavanya Tripathi. New parents Ram Charan and Upasana also came to congratulate the couple.

Celebs at Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding

Several biggies from South recently attended Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s pre-wedding reception. On March 6, 2026, the couple got married, and the intimate event was also graced by the who’s who of the entertainment world. Chiranjeevi was spotted exiting the venue with his entourage. The superstar got dressed up in a white embroidered bandhgala with matching pants.

Lovebirds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi also arrived to be part of Sirish and Nayanika’s union. After enjoying the starry soiree, the couple exited hand-in-hand.

Ram Charan has attended almost all the wedding functions. But at the wedding, her made sure to bring his wife Upasana along. While Ram looked dapper in an all-black fit, his wife stole the show in a golden and purple ensemble. Ram also took to social media and dropped an inside picture with the couple to wish them well for their new phase of life.

Actor Allu Arjun has been enjoying every bit of his brother Allu Sirish’s wedding. In a traditional white and gold attire, he welcomed the guests to the venue. His wife, Sneha Reddy, looked like a vision in a blue and gold silk saree. While enjoying the family wedding, the couple also celebrated 15 years of marital bliss.

Among the others who came to attend Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding were Pawan Kalyan, actress Parvati Nair, Lokesh Kangaraj, Saidharam Tej, Venky Mama, Raashi Khanna, Suriya, and more.

Sirish and Nayanika also hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad, which was attended by many dignitaries from the entertainment world.

