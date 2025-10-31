Allu Sirish-Nayanika Engagement: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and wife Upasana make stylish entry at ceremony, WATCH

Telugu actor Allu Sirish has officially exchanged rings with his now-fiancée Nayanika on October 31, 2025, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The joyous engagement ceremony was celebrated in the presence of family members and close friends, with celebrities like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan attending to bless the happy couple.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s engagement

Chiranjeevi was spotted arriving at the engagement venue in an uber-cool look, wearing a denim jacket paired with white T-shirt and blue jeans.

His son, Ram Charan, also made an appearance at the ceremony in an all-black ensemble, showing off his long-haired look. Joining him was his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who looked elegant in a white ethnic outfit.

Watch the videos here:

Recently, Ram Charan and Upasana made headlines themselves after announcing their second pregnancy during Diwali this year. The couple revealed that they are expecting twins, making it an even more joyous time for their families.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s engagement

Allu Sirish officially took to social media to announce his engagement to Nayanika, sharing some precious moments from their intimate celebration where the couple looked stunning together.

Ahead of the ceremony, Sirish had shared the announcement through his social media handles, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

For those unaware, his fiancée, Nayanika, was born and raised in Hyderabad and hails from an affluent family involved in business. Reportedly, the couple fell in love some time ago and have now made their relationship official with this engagement.

