Allu Sirish-Nayanika Pre-wedding Reception: Allu Arjun expresses gratitude after family function; PIC

Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish is set to enter wedlock on March 6, 2026, beginning a new chapter in his life with his fiancée, Nayanika Reddy. Now, in a short note on social media, Arjun has shared warm words for everyone who attended the ceremony.

Allu Arjun pens a warm note after brother Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding ceremony

Sharing a picture online, Allu Arjun appeared alongside his family. Along with the post, the actor wrote, “We would like to thank everyone who attended the pre-wedding reception and showered their blessings on the lovely couple. To all those sending their wishes from across the world, our hearts are filled with gratitude. Thank you for all the love and warmth. ALLU FAMILY.”

Here’s the post:

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, are set to tie the knot on March 6, 2026. The couple is getting married after dating for some time.

Earlier, visuals from the pre-wedding celebrations surfaced online, featuring directors Atlee and Basil Joseph in attendance.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun was last seen in the lead role in the action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film follows the story of Pushparaju, a syndicate leader who navigates numerous challenges while running his sandalwood smuggling empire.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is currently filming AA22xA6. Directed by Atlee, the upcoming film is reportedly based on a “parallel universe” concept and is being mounted on an ambitious scale.

With Deepika Padukone as the female lead, the movie is also speculated to feature Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role. Moreover, Allu Arjun is expected to play multiple roles in the film.

While the official release date has yet to be announced, the team of AA22xA6 is expected to unveil the first teaser glimpse on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the director’s 44th birthday.

Additionally, Allu Arjun has announced his next project, an action film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), the movie will mark the director’s Telugu cinema debut, with music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

