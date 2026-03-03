Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Reception: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan to Nagarjuna, celebs grace the event

Actor Allu Sirish and his fiancée Nayanika Reddy hosted a glittering pre-wedding reception at Allu Studios in Hyderabad, drawing some of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry. From the videos, we can see the celebratory mood and the presence of prominent guests who gathered to bless the couple ahead of their big day. The wedding is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2026.



Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Reception



The star-studded reception saw the attendance of several leading personalities, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna along with Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, filmmaker Atlee, Ram Charan, Nani and Rana Daggubati. Other well-known faces such as Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Naveen Polishetty, Lakshmi Manchu and Vaishnav Tej were also part of the celebrations, making it a grand industry gathering. Family members turned out in full support, with producer Allu Aravind, actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy joining the festivities alongside other relatives. The presence of close friends and extended family added warmth to the glamorous evening, blending personal joy with cinematic star power.

Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku

Allu Sirish recently celebrated his pelli koduku ceremony in an intimate traditional gathering at his family residence in Hyderabad. A significant pre-wedding ritual on the groom’s side in Telugu customs, the ceremony commenced with the sacred mangala snanam. During this ritual bath, the groom was ceremonially anointed with turmeric and sandalwood paste, symbolising purification, divine blessings, and his transition into married life. The atmosphere was filled with warmth and tradition as close relatives gathered to mark the special milestone.

Following the ritual, family members and close friends came together for heartfelt blessings and celebrations. Producer Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy were present, along with Ram and Upasana Kamineni. Balachandra’s wife Vasundhara and other relatives also attended. Adding a special charm to the occasion, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made a cheerful appearance, making the celebration even more memorable.

