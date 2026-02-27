Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy to celebrate pre-wedding soiree with Telugu stars before March 6 nuptials; Details inside

A celebrated duo just got married, and the South Indian film industry is gearing up to witness another marvellous wedding. After Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are set to get married. The groom-to-be recently revealed that since their wedding will be an intimate affair, they will host a pre-wedding soiree for their friends in the Telugu film industry. Read on for more details!

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy’s wedding details

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, is all set to enter into wedlock with fiancée Nayanika Reddy. Earlier, with an entertaining Instagram reel, the actor revealed his wedding date as March 6, 2026. Now, Sirish dropped more details about his impending wedding. Taking to social media, he revealed that their wedding will be a private and intimate affair.

But since they want to celebrate their union with the who’s who of the Telugu film industry, they will be hosting pre-wedding celebrations for them. In his post, the Gouravam debutant expressed, “Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. We are excited to celebrate our Pre-Wedding Celebrations with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March.”

Allu Sirish announced his engagement with Nayanika Reddy on October 31, 2025. Even though it was an intimate ceremony, the event was attended by biggies who happen to be his family members Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, Varun Tej, Lavanya, and others. Ahead of the big day, the couple kicked off their pre-wedding rituals with the traditional Pasupu function.

Taking to social media, the 38-year-old shared glimpses of the ceremony, held in the presence of family members. However, people were quick to note that his brother, superstar Allu Arjun, gave it a miss. In the caption, he penned, “Wedding festivities have officially begun with our pasupu function.”

Having said that, the Pushpa actor was present at the couple’s celebratory bash, which was hosted on a luxurious yacht in Dubai. A couple of days ago, Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy hosted a wildlife-themed party to celebrate the couple.

