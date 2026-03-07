Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Allu Arjun gives warm welcome to new family member, bride shares UNSEEN moments

Allu Sirish is finally married to the love of his life, Nayanika Reddy. The couple tied the knot on March 6, 2026, in a traditional ceremony, in the presence of their loved ones. Now, the brother of the groom, Allu Arjun, has given a warm welcome to the bride into their family. The superstar also thanked celebs and fans for sending love and blessings to the newly-married couple. Take a look!

Allu Arjun gives a warm welcome to Nayanika Reddy

After enjoying a lavish yacht party in Dubai followed by multiple pre-wedding events, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy have finally stepped into the new phase of their lives. Hence, actor Allu Arjun and Sirish’s elder brother decided to officially welcome the bride into their family. The Pushpa actor took to social media and dropped a beautiful family photo featuring his wife Sneha Reddy and his parents.

In his warm note, Arjun expressed, “Wishing a happy married life to my brother Siri & Nayanika. Welcome to the Allu family. I also thank everyone for sending your warm wishes and blessings. We are always grateful for the love. ALLU FAMILY.”

Since Nayanika and Sirish have been keeping their fans updated with all that’s happening in their wedding, the bride dropped several inside pictures from their big day. She shared two photo dumps that showcase how much fun she had while getting hitched to her partner-in-crime.

Reddy looked drop-dead gorgeous in a tissue silk Kanjivaram saree in a champagne-gold and pink. Rich zari work throughout the traditional attire and the intricate detailing all over the border gave it a royal appearance. However, it was her all-diamond look that grabbed eyeballs.

She sported a multi-layered diamond and ruby necklace along with a huge matching maang teeka and a traditional nose ring. The businesswoman added a pair of matching ear cuffs, bangles, and kamarbandh, all studded with diamonds and rubies. As for the groom, Allu Sirish opted for an ivory sherwani with intricate traditional embroidery in gold, which he paired with a matching dhoti.

Their intimate wedding event was attended by Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej and Lavanya, Ram Charan and Upasana konidela, Pawan Kalyan, actress Parvati Nair, Lokesh Kangaraj, Saidharam Tej, Venky Mama, Raashi Khanna, Suriya, and others.

