Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Allu Arjun-Sneha attend sacred ceremony as bride gets decked up ahead of the intimate wedding

Allu Sirish is finally getting into wedlock today (March 6, 2026). Ahead of his union with fiancée Nayanika Reddy, the bride’s family hosted a sacred ceremony. The event was attended by the groom’s side, including his brother, Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy. Don’t miss the unseen visuals!

Allu Arjun attends a sacred ceremony ahead of Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s wedding

Actor Allu Sirish’s union with Nayanika Reddy has been making headlines. The sacred ceremonies leading to the couple’s wedding, later today, have kicked off. At the bride’s home, a religious family event was hosted, which was also attended by the groom’s family. Minutes ago, Nayanika posted some inside glimpses from the gathering, which showcased Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy looking at the bride with love.

It's the first time that both families saw the bride in a traditional saree, all decked up with gold jewellery. Several other attendees also came to congratulate the bride and shower her with blessings. “It’s the day,” Nayanika captioned the carousel of images.

A couple of days ago, Sirish took to his social media to announce that they would be hosting a star-studded reception ahead of their intimate wedding on March 6, 2026. As promised, the reception was as grand as it could get with many biggies from the South Indian film industry marking their presence.

Among the big names who attended Sirish and Nayanika’s pre-wedding reception were Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, filmmaker Atlee, Ram Charan, Nani, and Rana Daggubati. They were joined by Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Naveen Polishetty, Lakshmi Manchu, and Vaishnav Tej. Family members Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, and Sneha Reddy made sure to personally welcome all the guests.

Ahead of the reception, Allu Sirish celebrated his Pelli Koduku ceremony in an intimate traditional gathering at his family residence in Hyderabad. Since Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were skipping their reception, they made sure to attend the function. The bride-to-be, Nayanika, also dropped beautiful inside glimpses from her Mailapolu and Mangalasnanam ceremony.

