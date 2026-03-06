Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy Wedding: Groom gets FOMO as bride shares fun moments from Mailapolu and Mangalasnanam ceremonies, VIDEO

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy have been taking part in the pre-wedding rituals happening at their respective homes. When the bride shared fun glimpses from her Mailapolu and Mangalasnanam ceremonies, the groom couldn’t contain his excitement and wished he could also attend the function with his wife-to-be. Check it out!

Allu Sirish gets FOMO watching Nayanika Reddy’s fun ceremonies

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy have been updating their fans with all that’s happening ahead of their wedding on March 6, 2026. Just like the groom, the bride also shared a peek into her Mailapolu and Mangalasnanam ceremonies. In the clip, Nayanika can be seen having a gala time with her friends and family. Watching this, Sirish got FOMO and wished traditions would allow the groom to attend the event with his partner.

The short clip shared by the bride showed the lovely moments from her pre-wedding ritual that happened at a beautifully decked garden area. After seeking the blessings of the lord, the event kicked off with the family putting Haldi on the bride. She was then brought to the outdoor area where they lovingly poured water on her and showered her with flowers, as part of the Mangalasnanam ritual.

Her acquaintances also had a blast taking part in the event and getting wet, as intended by the bride. With the amount of fun they had, it’s obvious for the groom to get jealous. Sharing the video, she wrote, “When a 90s kid becomes a bride… this is the only acceptable soundtrack. Mailapolu & Mangalasnanam.”

Take a look:

This morning (March 6, 2026), some rituals were also held at the bride’s home as she got dressed for her wedding to Allu Sirish. The groom's family, including Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, also attended the event. The glimpses were dropped by Nayanika, who seemed excited to get into wedlock, later today.

Ahead of their intimate wedding ceremony, the couple invited the who’s who of the South Indian film industry to attend their wedding reception. From Basil Joseph to Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, filmmaker Atlee, Ram Charan, Nani, Rana Daggubati, and many others attended the soiree.

