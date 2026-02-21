Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Allu Arjun and Sneha host private party; Sreeleela, Ram Charan and Upasana attend

The Allu family is just a couple of weeks away from the grand wedding of their ward, Allu Sirish, with Nayanika Reddy. They are not leaving any stone unturned for the big day, and the latest update stems from elder brother Allu Arjun, who held a big party ahead of his younger brother’s upcoming nuptials. The said celebration was held on Friday night at his private farmhouse and saw him inviting some of his best friends to it. Among the many faces spotted, some South cinema biggies were present, including mega star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Actress Sreeleela was also spotted posing with the bunch.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s wedding festivities run in full swing with Allu Arjun’s party

Pushpa star Allu Arjun hosted a private party for his close ones ahead of his younger brother Allu Sirish’s wedding. Photos from the celebrations showcased him and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, leading the guests at the event. The latter shared a look at the decor with the to-be-wed couple’s names on her Instagram.

Among the many high-profile guests and friends of the hosts, as well as couples, the most attention was paid to the presence of Ram Charan, along with Upasana Konidela, who attended the celebration a few weeks after the birth of their twins, Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela. Guntur Kaaram actress Sreeleela was also photographed with the girl gang. The party was held at Allu Arjun’s private property for only his very close circle. Other celebrities spotted include Raashii Khanna and Miheeka Bajaj Daggubati, the wife of actor Rana Daggubati.

Check out the photos shared on social media and taken by Robb Report India:

On Saturday morning, the Urvasivo Rakshasivo shared his happiness from the night before, expressing his delight from the party and thanking Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy will get married on March 6, 2026.

