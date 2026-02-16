Allu Sirish presents first wedding invite to uncle Chiranjeevi ahead of March 6 ceremony: ‘As per Telugu customs…’

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are ready to tie the knot on March 6, 2026, in a private ceremony, in the presence of their closest relatives, friends, and family only. With the wedding buzz at an all-time high, it seems that the family is finally sending out the invites to their acquaintances. The groom-to-be shared how, according to the traditions, the first invitation card went to his dear uncle, actor Konidela Chiranjeevi, and his wife, Surekha Konidala. He shared a photo of the same on his social media account on Sunday.

Allu Sirish heads to the Konidela residence to welcome Chiranjeevi and family to his wedding

Ahead of Allu Sirish’s wedding to girlfriend Nayanika Reddy, he decided to visit his uncle Chiranjeevi to present the first invitation for his marriage to the elder of the family. He shared a photo of the same on his social media account and showed off how he stuck to Telugu customs through and through.

In the photos revealed, he could be seen accompanied by his parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu, offering the ceremonial invite with other gifts, including some traditional garments and the actual card. He was spotted being photographed with Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, who accepted the invitation with smiles. The megastar was seen in an arm cast, gracefully taking the request.

Meanwhile, the actual wedding festivities have already begun for the couple. They jetted off to Dubai for a pre-wedding celebration with their friends and close family members, including brother Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. The Pushpa actor was, however, absent from his dear sibling’s Pasupu (haldi) ceremony owing to his busy filming schedule.

The intimate affair was attended by Chiranjeevi’s daughter-in-law and wife to Ram Charan, new mom Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who was spotted attending the haldi event. She recently welcomed twins, Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi shares FIRST PIC of newborn grandkids Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi Konidela, Ram Charan holds oldest