  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Allu Sirish says living alone during the lockdown is very difficult

South actor Allu Sirish is waiting for the lockdown to end as he is finding living alone hard.
6009 reads Mumbai
Allu Sirish says living alone during the lockdown is very difficultAllu Sirish says living alone during the lockdown is very difficult
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sirish took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself. In the image, he is seen sporting a grey sweater paired with denims.

"Waiting for lockdown to end so that I don't have to be so atmanirbhar anymore. Living alone is hard after all!" he captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waiting for lockdown to end so that I dont have to be so atmanirbhar anymore. Living alone is hard afterall! ;)

A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish) on

On Mother's Day, Sirish had shared a photograph with his mother.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers out there. Thank you amma for all the sacrifices you've made, all the love you've given, and all the things you've taught me over the years. Also, I'm so happy to be your favourite son! Hahaha. #mothersday," he wrote.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film "ABCD -- American Born Confused Desi". Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.

Also Read Allu Sirish had lost touch with yoga but lockdown has reignited his interest

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement